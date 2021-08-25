Quarantine curfew to be extended? Decision on Friday

The decision on whether or not to extend the existing quarantine curfew will be announced next Friday (August 27), Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said.

Sri Lanka, on August 20, imposed a 10-day island-wide quarantine curfew in an attempt to control the raging coronavirus pandemic situation in the country fuelled by the Delta variant.

The current curfew is set to be lifted at 04.00 am on August 30.

However, various parties have been urging the government to further extend the curfew.