Coronavirus death toll moves up with 198 victims

Sri Lanka has registered 198 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Tuesday (August 24).

This marks the tenth consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 100.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 7,948.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 119 males and 79 females.

One among the victims is aged below 30 years while 51 of them are aged between 30-59 years and 146 others are aged 60 and above.