COVID-19: Daily cases exceed 4,000 for fourth consecutive day

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 1,093 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 4,483.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 407,768.

As many as 348,930 recoveries and 7,948 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 50,890 active cases are currently under medical care.