Unvaccinated mobile vendors not allowed trading in Colombo

August 26, 2021   12:09 am

It has been decided that only the mobile vendors who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to carry out their trade in the Colombo District during the curfew period, District Secretary Pradeep Yasaratne said.

He added that mobile vendors who have not taken both doses of the vaccine would be subject to quarantine laws if they engage in trading.

District Secretary Yasaratne mentioned this at a press conference held at the Department of Government Information today (August 24).

