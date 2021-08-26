SriLankan responds to claims on deploying COVID-positive flight attendants

SriLankan Airlines has issued a statement, clarifying the allegations levelled by the Flight Attendants’ Union against the management of the organization.

The national carrier stressed that the claims circulated in social media is a deliberate attempt in tarnishing its goodwill.

SriLankan Airlines categorically denied what is stated in these posts with regard deployment of COVID-infected Flight Attendants as untrue and misleading the public at a time the entire country is suffering due to the recent spike in the spread of the pandemic.

“Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, SriLankan Airlines had strictly followed and continues to follow the Health and Safety Guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) which were amended from time to time.

This includes similar directives adopted by the respective civil aviation authorities operating in respective countries that the Airline flies to. SriLankan Airlines has taken every precaution in ensuring health and wellbeing of its employees by steering a prioritized company-wide vaccination programme and providing required Personal Protective Equipment ( PPEs) , continuous awareness and instructions on safe working environment, and also through facilitating hospitalization and/or intermediate care center facilities, when staff members are tested positive for COVID-19.”