STF uncovers high-power explosives in Matara and Gandara

Special Task Force (STF) personnel have found a large haul of equipment used for high-power explosives in the Matara and Gandara police areas.

The raids had been carried out based on intelligence received by the STF Special Operations Unit.

A stock of ammonium nitrate, gelatine sticks, service threads, and other items have been found during the raid.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the explosives were stored under the guise of operating a quarry.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

The explosives and the suspects have been handed over to the Matara Police Station for further investigations.