Four COVID jabs effective in reducing risks in vaccinated, foreign study reveals

A foreign study, which compared the efficacy of four different COVID-19 vaccines, has revealed that the percentage of deaths among the unvaccinated people above the age of 50 years is 8.1 times higher than that of the Sinopharm vaccine recipients.

Prof. Neelika Malavige of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the Sri Jayewardenepura University stated this, tweeting the findings of the relevant study conducted with regard to the morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 post-vaccination breakthrough infections in association with vaccines and the emergence of variants in Bahrain.

According to the study, no deaths were reported among the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccine recipients aged over 50 years, Prof. Malavige added.

The research has further identified that the percentage of deaths among all COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people below the age of 50 was 3.8 times higher compared to the Sinopharm vaccine recipients.

The percentage of deaths among all PCR-positive post-vaccination COVID-19 cases among recipients of the Sinopharm vaccine was 0.46% while it was 0.15% for Pfizer-BioNTech and 0.03% for Oxford-AztraZeneca/Covishield.

The authors of the study have concluded that the four vaccines were effective in reducing all four outcomes (infections, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths) in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated individuals, prior to, and during the period when the Delta variant became dominant in the country.

“However, after censoring early vaccine recipients of Sinopharm vaccine, compared to Pfizer/BionTech recipients, individuals vaccinated with Sinopharm had a higher risk of post-vaccination infections, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths, especially in those > 50 years old.

“Our overall findings support the value of vaccination in preventing COVID-19 related events even with the advent of the Delta variant. These data support the urgent need to expand vaccination access around the world, and may serve to guide the choice of vaccines in the context of the Delta variant.”