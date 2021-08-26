Talks with UAE, Iran on procuring petroleum for SL on long-term credit facility

August 26, 2021   03:37 pm

Sri Lanka is currently looking to procure crude oil and petroleum products from Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a long-term credit facility.

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila has met with the diplomatic heads of the respective countries to Sri Lanka on Monday (Aug. 23).

Accordingly, Ambassador of Iran Hashem Ashjazadeh and Acting Head of the Embassy of the UAE Saif Alanofy have held separate discussions with the minister to discuss the matter.

The lawmaker tweeted that the decision to obtain crude oil and petroleum products on long-term credit facility comes as a solution to the prevailing foreign exchange crisis.

 

 

