Speaker certifies COVID-19 Temporary Provisions Bill

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Temporary Provisions) Bill has been certified by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on August 23, Secretary General of Parliament Dammika Dasanayake announced in a statement issued today.

The Bill was passed in Parliament without a vote on the 17th of August.

According to the statement, the purpose of this is to make temporary provisions in relation to situations where persons were unable to perform certain actions required by law to be performed within the prescribed time periods due to COVID-19 circumstances and to assign alternative courts where a court cannot function due to COVID-19 circumstances.

In addition, this Bill seeks to conduct court proceedings using remote communication technology to facilitate the control of COVID-19 and to grant relief in relation to parties to certain contracts who were unable to perform contractual obligations due to COVID-19 circumstances and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, it read further.

Thereby, the COVID-19 (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 17 of 2021 is effective from August 23.