Sri Lanka receives second batch of COVID vaccine cold chain equipment from Japan

The Japanese Embassy in Colombo has provided COVID-19 vaccine cold chain equipment to Sri Lanka, reaffirming Japan’s solidarity with the island nation in fighting COVID-19 and commitment to continuing assistance for the health sector.

Ambassador Akira Sugiyama paid a courtesy call on the newly-appointed Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella yesterday (August 25).

Following the meeting, the ambassador and Representative of UNICEF Sri Lanka, Christian Skoog, handed over the second batch of cold chain equipment procured by UNICEF with funding from the Government of Japan to strengthen Sri Lanka’s delivery of COVID-19 vaccine.

The second batch includes 750 vaccine carriers, 300 cold boxes, 100 Ice-Lined Refrigerators (ILRs), 145 fridge temperature monitors and Android Tablets for effective management of vaccines, the Japanese Embassy said in a press release.

The Japanese government believes that the cold chain equipment provided yesterday will be of great help to ensure safe and prompt distribution of vaccines to the people of Sri Lanka through adequate storage and transportation of vaccines, it read further.

In addition, Japan recently donated over 1.45 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in the east Asian island to Sri Lanka through the COVAX Facility with the support of UNICEF.

“Japan believes that the provision of the said vaccines and cold chain equipment will further accelerate the vaccination programme in Sri Lanka and contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.”