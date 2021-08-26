Sri Lankans over 18 will be fully vaccinated by November end - Keheliya
August 26, 2021 06:20 pm
All Sri Lankans over the age of 18 years will be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus before the end of November, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says.
The vaccination of citizens over the age of 30 is scheduled to be completed by mid-September, the Minister said.
Minister Rambukwella mentioned this during a meeting held at the Ministry of Health this morning (August 26).
Further, attention will be paid to provide a third [booster] vaccine after fully vaccinating all citizens of this country, the Health Minister said.