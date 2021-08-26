Registered migrant workers to be vaccinated according to destination country

Migrant workers who register under the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment will be given a vaccine accepted in the destination country, the Bureau said.

According to the Additional General Manager of the Bureau Mangala Randeniya, a registration fee of Rs. 16,416 will be charged from migrant workers.

He said, “We cannot register without a fee. We cannot refer these people to the vaccination program without confirming that they are going for employment.”

Meanwhile, persons planning to go abroad are now able to obtain a certificate online to prove that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This methodology is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

Those who wish to obtain an electronic copy of this vaccination certificate can visit the following link: covid-19.health.gov.lk/certificate

They are to enter their National Identity Card number or Passport Number, vaccine card details, travel evidence, and relevant personal data.

Subsequently, the applicant will be able to obtain a PDF copy of their vaccination certificate. It can also be submitted to the relevant authorities as a hard copy when required.

This online method will save the hassle of having to visit health offices in person to collect copies of the vaccine certificate.