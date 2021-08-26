Doctor and midwife transferred over irregularities at vaccination center

A doctor and a midwife have been transferred in connection with an incident at a vaccination center in Chilaw, where the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine had been provided to several persons under the age of 18 and to a group from outside the area.

The incident had occurred at the vaccination center located at a school in Kokkawila, Chilaw.

Following this expose, the doctor who was in charge of the vaccination center and a midwife have been transferred to the Chilaw base Hospital, the district’s Director of Health Services Dr. Dinusha Fernando said.

They have been transferred pending the conclusion of preliminary inquiries, he said.