The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 209 Covid-19 related deaths for yesterday (August 25), marking the first time daily Covid-19 deaths have breached 200 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile the death toll due to the virus pandemic in the country has also crossed the 8,000-mark, as the virus continues its rapid spread.

According to figures released by the Department of Government Information, the deaths confirmed today includes 108 males and 101 females while none of the victims are below the age of 30.

Forty-six are between the ages of 30-59 and 163 of the deceased are aged 60 and above.

Sri Lanka’s total Covid-19 deaths has risen to 8,157 with the 209 fatalities confirmed for yesterday.