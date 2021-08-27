Met. Dept. cautions of gusty winds and heavy rains above 100mm

Prevailing showery condition over south-western part of the island is expected to continue during next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, a few showers will occur in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The Met. Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai. The wind speed may increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.