Application deadline for 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship, A/L exams extended

Closing dates for 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship & G.C.E. Advanced Level examination applications have been extended until September 15, says the Commissioner General of Examinations.

The announcement comes as the island nation is grappled with a surge in COVID-19 and the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to spread at an alarming speed.

The Ministry of Education announced last month that the Grade 05 Scholarship exam will be held on November 14, 2021. Meanwhile, the Advanced Level exam was scheduled to be held between November 15 and December 10.

The dates of the Advanced Level and the Grade 05 Scholarship examinations for the year 2021 were pushed back several times due to the pandemic situation.