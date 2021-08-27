Locations of COVID vaccine centres operated by Army, Health Ministry today

The Ministry of Health and the Sri Lanka Army are proceeding with COVID vaccinations today (August 27), ramping up the national inoculation drive.

Accordingly, the Health Ministry will roll out Sinopharm vaccinations for people in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Monaragala, Badulla, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Jaffna, Batticaloa, Ampara and Kalmunai districts.

Meanwhile, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at multiple schools in Kandy District and AstraZeneca first doses are rolled out in Kegalle District at all MOH offices and through mobile vaccination teams.

Vaccination clinics for the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab are held in Mahawewa, Nattandiya, Puttalam, Wennappuwa, Mundal and Arachchikattuwa MOH areas in Puttalam District.

Meanwhile, both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be rolled out in Mannar District.

More details on the inoculation centres operated by the Health Ministry can be obtained from its official website.

COVID vaccination clinics manned by the Sri Lanka Army are follows:

Army Vaccination Centres 20... by Adaderana Online