Sri Lanka expecting 2 million more Sinopharm jabs tomorrow

Sri Lanka expecting 2 million more Sinopharm jabs tomorrow

August 27, 2021   11:08 am

Sri Lanka will receive two million more doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow (August 28), the Embassy of China in Colombo said in a tweet.

The vaccine shipment is provided as a part of a purchase order placed by Sri Lanka’s State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC).

Earlier this month, China delivered nearly 5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to the island nation.

Following this development, the total number of the China-made jabs arrived in Sri Lanka will reach 18 million, the embassy said further.

“#Sinopharm has confirmed to deliver another two million doses of its #COVID19 vaccine to #SriLanka tomorrow (28), which will make its supply to the island nation in August to 7 million jabs, and the tally to 18 million.”

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories