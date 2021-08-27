Sri Lanka expecting 2 million more Sinopharm jabs tomorrow

Sri Lanka will receive two million more doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow (August 28), the Embassy of China in Colombo said in a tweet.

The vaccine shipment is provided as a part of a purchase order placed by Sri Lanka’s State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC).

Earlier this month, China delivered nearly 5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to the island nation.

Following this development, the total number of the China-made jabs arrived in Sri Lanka will reach 18 million, the embassy said further.

“#Sinopharm has confirmed to deliver another two million doses of its #COVID19 vaccine to #SriLanka tomorrow (28), which will make its supply to the island nation in August to 7 million jabs, and the tally to 18 million.”