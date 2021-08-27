Decision on extending quarantine curfew to be announced today

A meeting of the special committee on COVID-19 control, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been convened this morning (August 27).

The focus of the meeting has reportedly fallen on the next steps that need to be taken to monitor the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

Sri Lanka, on August 20, imposed a 10-day island-wide quarantine curfew in an attempt to control the raging coronavirus pandemic situation in the country fuelled by the Delta variant. The current curfew is set to be lifted at 04.00 am on August 30.

Accordingly, the decision on further extending the quarantine curfew orders is expected to be announced later today.