Sri Lanka extends island-wide quarantine curfew

Sri Lanka has extended the current island-wide quarantine curfew orders by a week, in a bid to curb the soaring COVID-19 figures in the country prompted by the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella tweeted that the extended quarantine curfew orders are effective until 4.00 am on the 06th of September (Monday).

He urged the members of the public to continue to work from home and to abide by the curfew orders while refraining from unnecessary travel.

“The current #COVID19SL curfew will continue till Monday 4am (06/09). Following an observation that #lka citizens have not taken the curfew to heart, in order for this to be effective, I implore again to refrain from unnecessary travel, work from home & abide by the curfew.”

The decision was taken during the meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control convened under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (August 27).

On August 20, Sri Lanka imposed a ten-day island-wide quarantine curfew and it was set to be lifted at 04.00 am on August 30.