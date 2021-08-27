Essential and other services to continue until quarantine curfew is lifted

Essential and other services to continue until quarantine curfew is lifted

August 27, 2021   02:49 pm

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that essential and other services which are currently functioning will be permitted to continue until the quarantine curfew is lifted. 

The government announced today that the islandwide quarantine curfew which was imposed on August 20 has been extended until 4.00 a.m. on September 06.

The decision had been taken by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during the meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control which convened at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (27). 

