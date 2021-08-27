Covid-19 recoveries up by 2,122 in Sri Lanka

Covid-19 recoveries up by 2,122 in Sri Lanka

August 27, 2021   04:08 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 2,122 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers within the last 24 hours. 

This brings Sri Lanka’s total recoveries from Covid-19 to 353,191 thus far while just over 51,000 infected patients are presently under medical care and home-based care.  

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country is 412,370 while the death toll has climbed to 8,157. 

