Tamil Nadu CM announces INR 3,174 million welfare package for Sri Lankan refugees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced welfare measures worth Indian Rupees 3,174 million for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in special camps in the state.

Making a suo motu statement under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin said the refugees would be ensured decent and better livelihood opportunities by the state government based on the inspection carried out in the special camps.

Stalin announced that a total of 7,469 houses which were in dilapidated condition would be reconstructed at a cost of INR 2,315.4 million. In the first phase, 510 new houses will be built at INR 1,088.1 million, he said.

Stalin said that each refugee family would be provided with a cooking gas connection and a stove free of cost. A subsidy of 400 Indian rupees per cylinder will be provided for five cylinders a year, he announced.

The chief minister said the government would bear the educational costs for the first 50 students selected for engineering courses in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government will fund the education of the first five toppers in the agricultural or agri-engineering courses. Similarly, scholarships would be provided for postgraduate students and their hostel fees would be paid by the government.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government also decided to hike scholarships for around 750 students — polytechnic (from INR 2500 to INR 10,000), undergraduate courses in arts and science (from INR 3,000 to INR 12,000) and undergraduate vocational courses (from INR 5,000 to INR 20,000).

Additionally, Stalin told the Tamil Nadu Assembly that a committee would be formed to ensure sufficient assistance to the refugees. Efforts to improve the basic amenities in the camps will also be taken care of the government, he said.

Source: India Today

-Agencies