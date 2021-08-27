Record high of 214 COVID deaths reported in Sri Lanka

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka soared yet again as a record high of 214 new fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Thursday (August 26).

This is the highest number of deaths reported within a day since the beginning of the pandemic and the second consecutive day the daily fatalities count crossed the grim milestone of 200.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 8,371.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 120 males and 94 females.

As many as 151 deaths were reported among the elderly people who are aged above 60 years.

In addition, 58 individuals aged between 30-59 years and five people below the age of 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.