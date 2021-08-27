Daily COVID cases count hits 4,591 today

Daily COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka exceeded 4,000 for the sixth consecutive day today (August 27) as 779 more people were tested positive for the virus.

According to official data, 4,591 novel coronavirus infections in total were detected within the day.

The Government Information Department stated that 4,561 of the latest cases were associated with the New Year Cluster and the remaining 30 have been identified as arrivals from foreign countries.

The new development brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 cases tally to 416,961.

At present, 55,399 active cases are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and their respective homes.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 353,191 and the death toll now stands at 8,371.