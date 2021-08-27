Three including student activists in remand custody test COVID positive

Three including student activists, who were remanded in connection with a protest staged last month, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The trio was held under the Thaldena Rehabilitation Center.

Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige, President of the Sri Jayewardenepura University Students’ Federation Amila Sandeepa and Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) Administrative Secretary Chameera Koswatte were arrested following the protest held at the parliamentary entry road on August 03.

The IUSF had organized the demonstration against the Kotelawala National Defence University Bill.

The Prisons Spokesperson, Commissioner of Prisons Chandana Ekanayake stated that the trio was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 in PCR tests conducted 14 days after the arrest.

According to reports, they have been transferred to the detention centre in Ayyakandi, Kilinochchi.