Doctor accused of COVID dose misconduct admits to vaccinating his underage kids

The doctor, who was accused of irregularity at the Kokkavila School in Chilaw, has admitted to vaccinating his two children aged below 18 years.

A tense situation ensued at the relevant vaccination on Thursday (Aug. 26), as the doctor in question doctor and a midwife unlawfully rolled out the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to his 15-year-old daughter and special needs son as well as to a group of people from outside the area.

Following Ada Derana’s exposé, the doctor was transferred to the COVID treatment ward of the Puttalam Base Hospital while the midwife was directed to the maternity & children’s ward of the same hospital. In the meantime, an investigation has been initiated into the said incident.

Speaking on the matter, Puttalam District’s Director of Health Services, Specialist Dr. Dinusha Fernando stated that the doctor in question admitted to the misconduct.

Through the Provincial Director of Health Services, the Director-General of Health Services has already been informed in writing to appoint a committee to look into the incident, Dr. Fernando added.