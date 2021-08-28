Details of COVID vaccination clinics operating today

COVID vaccination centres operated by the Ministry of Health are carried on in many parts of the island today (August 28).

Accordingly, the Health Ministry will administer Sinopharm jabs for people in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Batticaloa, Ampara and Kalmunai districts.

Meanwhile, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be rolled out in Akurana, Bambaradeniya, Harispattuwa, Kandy Municipal Council, Yatinuwara and Hasalaka MOH areas in Kandy District.

AstraZeneca first doses are delivered in the Kegalle District through all MOH offices and mobile vaccination teams.

Vaccination clinics for the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab are held in Arachchikattuwa, Mundal and Mahawewa MOH areas as well as at Marawila and Puttalam base hospitals in Puttalam District.

Meanwhile, both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be rolled out in Manthai MOH area in Mannar.

More details on the inoculation centres operated by the Health Ministry can be obtained from its official website.