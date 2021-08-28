More than 600 arrested for flouting quarantine curfew order

The police have arrested 667 more people between 6.00 am on Friday (Aug. 27) and 6.00 am today (Aug. 28) for failing to adhere to quarantine curfew.

In addition, 63 vehicles were also taken into custody during this period.

Accordingly, a total of 60,288 arrests pertaining to quarantine regulation violations have been made since October 30, last year.

In the meantime, the police have inspected 1,141 vehicles and 2,029 people in total at the Western Province borders.

Inspections at 13 road blocks set up at entry and exit points of the Western Province were beefed up to prevent people from crossing the provincial borders unlawfully.