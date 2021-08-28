PHIU urges people to refrain from moving about unnecessarily

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) stresses that the expected results of the quarantine curfew cannot be achieved if the unnecessary movement of the general public is not completely restricted.

The union’s chairman Upul Rohana pointed out that some people move about during the quarantine curfew period on the pretext of carrying out essential services.

Speaking further, he said the results of the quarantine curfew are expected following a minimum of 14-day period after it came into effect.

He also noted that the daily count of COVID fatalities and infections continues to accelerate in tandem. “We expect a decline in these numbers by the second week of next month.”

However, the expected results cannot be achieved as some people continue to engage in unnecessary travels exploiting the privileges given to essential services, Mr. Rohana added.

Speaking further, the PHIU chairman emphasized that necessary measures need to be taken to eliminate the irregularities in the national COVID inoculation drive.