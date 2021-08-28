Sri Lanka has registered 212 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (August 27).

This marks the third consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 8,583.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 103 males and 109 females.

Two of the victims are aged below 30 years while 37 of them are aged between 30-59 years and 173 others are aged 60 and above.