Daily coronavirus cases hit 4,596

Daily COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka exceeded 4,000 for the seventh consecutive day today (August 28) as 832 more people were tested positive for the virus.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 421,557, moving the daily total of new cases to 4,596.

As many as 355,394 recoveries and 8,583 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 57,580 active cases are currently under medical care.