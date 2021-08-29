Police arrest 718 more quarantine curfew violators

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 718 more people within the last 24 hours for failing to adhere to the quarantine curfew.

Reportedly, a total of 61,006 arrests pertaining to quarantine law violations have been made since October 30, last year.

In the meantime, the police have inspected 1,258 vehicles and 2,082 people in total at the Western Province borders.

Inspections at 13 roadblocks set up at entry and exit points of the Western Province were beefed up to prevent people from crossing the provincial borders unlawfully.