COVID-19 home-care treatment plan a success - Dr. Malkanthi Galhena

August 29, 2021   12:39 pm

The home-care treatment plan for COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms has proven to be successful, Dr. Malkanthi Galhena, family health specialist.

She added out that maintaining good mental health is an essential factor in the healing process for COVID-19 patients.
 
A total of 24,847 COVID-19 patients have recovered after being under the home-based treatment plan, which was launched on June 7.

“We have engaged 41,826 patients island-wide and yet we had to hospitalize only 474 patients.

From their [the patients’] responses, we have learned that the most important thing in the treatment of patients at home was their emotional well-being. We found out about it during phone conversations with them. Stress is one of the main causes of complications in this disease.”

