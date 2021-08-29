More disposable, single-use plastic products to be banned

A Cabinet paper to ban seven more single-use and disposable plastic and polythene products is due to be submitted tomorrow (August 30).

The list of products includes plastic straws, spoons, cups, forks, knives, string hopper mats, and garlands made of plastic and polythene.

On March 31, the Ministry of Environment took steps to ban five single-use plastic and polythene products, including sachet packets and cotton buds.

The Ministry also banned non-degradable lunch sheets from August 01.

Ministry pointed out that over 2 billion polythene bags goes into waste in Sri Lanka annually.