More disposable, single-use plastic products to be banned

More disposable, single-use plastic products to be banned

August 29, 2021   04:39 pm

A Cabinet paper to ban seven more single-use and disposable plastic and polythene products is due to be submitted tomorrow (August 30).

The list of products includes plastic straws, spoons, cups, forks, knives, string hopper mats, and garlands made of plastic and polythene.

On March 31, the Ministry of Environment took steps to ban five single-use plastic and polythene products, including sachet packets and cotton buds.

The Ministry also banned non-degradable lunch sheets from August 01.

Ministry pointed out that over 2 billion polythene bags goes into waste in Sri Lanka annually.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories