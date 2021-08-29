Over 07 million Sri Lankans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over seven million people in Sri Lanka have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination as of yesterday (August 28), Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella tweeted.

Accordingly, a total of 7,042,418 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

Minister Rambukwella, in his tweet, has further said that Sri Lanka is on track to vaccinate 60% of the population by mid-October this year.

He also says that the government is also striving to reopen the country.

As per the Epidemiology Unit, a total of 12,309,254 people have so far received at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccination program of Sri Lanka is still in operation and long queues have been observed near the vaccination centers despite the ongoing curfew.