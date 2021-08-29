Daily novel coronavirus cases count climbs over 4,600

Daily COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka surpassed 4,000 for the eighth consecutive day today (August 29) as 914 more people were tested positive for the virus.

According to official data, 4,612 novel coronavirus infections in total were detected within the day and they have been associated with the New Year Cluster.

The new development brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 cases tally to 426,169.

At present, 59,796 active cases are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and their respective homes.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 357,598 and the death toll now stands at 8,775.