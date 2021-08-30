Three more warehouses stashing away tons of sugar sealed after Ada Derana exposé

August 29, 2021   11:59 pm

Following the revelation on the truth behind the artificial market shortage of sugar, Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’ exposed three more warehouses that had been stashing away tons of sugar stocks. 

Thereby, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) took measures to seal off the relevant warehouses.

On Saturday (Aug. 28), Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’ programme shed light on a certain businessman who had created an artificial shortage of sugar in the market by holding large volumes of the product.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories