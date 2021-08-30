Three more warehouses stashing away tons of sugar sealed after Ada Derana exposé

Following the revelation on the truth behind the artificial market shortage of sugar, Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’ exposed three more warehouses that had been stashing away tons of sugar stocks.

Thereby, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) took measures to seal off the relevant warehouses.

On Saturday (Aug. 28), Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’ programme shed light on a certain businessman who had created an artificial shortage of sugar in the market by holding large volumes of the product.