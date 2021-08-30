Showers expected to continue in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces while several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, the department said.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee districts.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year.

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (30) are Palampiddi, Omanthai and Eramadu about 12.10 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can be increased up to 60-70 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The wind speed can be increased up to 50-60 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.