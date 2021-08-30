Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Priyantha Herath has set a new world record in the Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 – event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Dinesh Priyantha set the new world record clearing a distance of 67.79 meters to win the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final.

He becomes the first ever Sri Lankan to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

India’s Devendra Jhajharia won silver in the event with a throw of 64.35 while India’s Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged bronze with an effort of 64.01 in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final.

Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Priyantha managed to surpass the previous world record of 63.97 meters set by India’s Devendra Jhajharia at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.

The flag bearer and captain of the nine-member Sri Lankan contingent for the 2020 Summer Paralympics, Dinesh Priyantha had placed 3rd in the men’s javelin throw F46 final a the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.

He had won a silver medal in the javelin event in the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships. He is the first Sri Lankan to win a silver medal at a World Para Athletics Championships.

During the 2018 Asian Para Games, he set a new Asian Para Games record in javelin throw of 61.84m to secure gold medal in the men’s F46 javelin throw event.

He had also claimed silver medal in men’s 46 category at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships by clearing a distance of 60.59 meters.

Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw - F46