SC decision to summon only urgent, essential case extended

August 30, 2021   11:03 am

The decision of the Supreme Court to summon only the most urgent cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation has been extended.

Accordingly, the summoning of only essential cases in open court has been extended until September 03, said the Secretary of the Supreme Court, Pradeep Mahamutugala.

He said that urgent and essential cases that are required to be taken to open court could be taken up after informing the relevant parties and submitting a motion to the court.

Mahamutugala added that the relevant trials would commence from 11.00 am.

Further, the parties to the relevant cases are not allowed to enter the courtroom without the permission of the judge.

All lawyers should abide by the health guidelines, Mahamutugala added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories