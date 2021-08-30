SC decision to summon only urgent, essential case extended

The decision of the Supreme Court to summon only the most urgent cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation has been extended.

Accordingly, the summoning of only essential cases in open court has been extended until September 03, said the Secretary of the Supreme Court, Pradeep Mahamutugala.

He said that urgent and essential cases that are required to be taken to open court could be taken up after informing the relevant parties and submitting a motion to the court.

Mahamutugala added that the relevant trials would commence from 11.00 am.

Further, the parties to the relevant cases are not allowed to enter the courtroom without the permission of the judge.

All lawyers should abide by the health guidelines, Mahamutugala added.