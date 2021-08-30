Sri Lanka’s coronavirus caseload has now reached 431,519, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry confirmed today (August 30).

Reportedly, a total of 5,350 persons have been verified to be positive for the COVID-19 infection following delayed PCR and Rapid Antigen test results between August 24 and 27.

Meanwhile, with 357,598 recoveries, a total of 65,146 infected persons are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 8,775 deaths from the coronavirus so far.