Delayed reports push Sri Lankas COVID-19 caseload to 431,519

Delayed reports push Sri Lankas COVID-19 caseload to 431,519

August 30, 2021   12:04 pm

Sri Lanka’s coronavirus caseload has now reached 431,519, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry confirmed today (August 30).

Reportedly, a total of 5,350 persons have been verified to be positive for the COVID-19 infection following delayed PCR and Rapid Antigen test results between August 24 and 27.

Meanwhile, with 357,598 recoveries, a total of 65,146 infected persons are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 8,775 deaths from the coronavirus so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories