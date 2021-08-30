Free Ayurveda medicine delivered to COVID-19 afflicted homes

A program to distribute Ayurvedic medicines free of charge to the homes of COVID-19 infected patients and quarantined persons in the Western Province was launched today (August 30).

The program is organized by the Western Provincial Department of Ayurveda.

The patients were also provided with the necessary medical advice.

The program will continue to serve COVID-19 patients and quarantined families who wish to seek home remedies by resorting to Ayurvedic medicine.

The Western Province Department of Ayurveda states that COVID-19 patients are being treated at home under the full supervision of 265 doctors.

Community Health Medical Officers in 40 Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Western Province carry out daily treatment of patients.