Man arrested with explosives, firearms, and drugs

Kegalle Police have seized a stock of explosives and firearms in the Athwatewatta area in Rambukkana, along with a suspect in connection.

The raid has been carried out yesterday (August 29) afternoon based on a tip-off received by the Kegalle Police.

A foreign-manufactured live hand grenade, 03 locally manufactured revolvers, 02 ‘Gal-Katas’ type firearms, 02 handcuffs, and 22 rounds of live ammunition have been seized in this manner.

In addition to the weapons, 01 gram and 330 milligrams of heroin have been found on the suspect.

The arrestee is a 37-year-old male residing in the Athwatewatta area and will be produced before the Kegalle Magistrate today (August 30).

Further investigations are carried out by the Kegalle Police.