Sixty-six Sri Lankans evacuated from Afghanistan so far - Foreign Min

Sixty-six Sri Lankans evacuated from Afghanistan so far - Foreign Min

August 30, 2021   04:08 pm

A total of 66 Sri Lankans have been evacuated from Afghanistan as of today (August 30) and 07 more remain to be evacuated, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

However, 21 Sri Lankans have reportedly opted to remain in Afghanistan for the time being.

Sri Lanka continues to monitor the developments in Afghanistan and remains concerned about the situation, including its humanitarian aspect, the Ministry said.

Sri Lanka has been facilitating, with the assistance of its international partners, the evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan. 

Sri Lanka hopes that all those who possess travel authorization from other countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to the points of departure and travel out of Afghanistan, the Ministry further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories