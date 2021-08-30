Sixty-six Sri Lankans evacuated from Afghanistan so far - Foreign Min

A total of 66 Sri Lankans have been evacuated from Afghanistan as of today (August 30) and 07 more remain to be evacuated, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

However, 21 Sri Lankans have reportedly opted to remain in Afghanistan for the time being.

Sri Lanka continues to monitor the developments in Afghanistan and remains concerned about the situation, including its humanitarian aspect, the Ministry said.

Sri Lanka has been facilitating, with the assistance of its international partners, the evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka hopes that all those who possess travel authorization from other countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to the points of departure and travel out of Afghanistan, the Ministry further said.