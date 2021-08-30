Another medal for Sri Lanka at Tokyo Paralympics as Dulan wins bronze

Sri Lanka’s Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku has won the Bronze medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 – event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Kodithuwakku took third place with a personal best of 65.61 meters while India’s Sumit Antil secured the gold medal with a World Record throw of 68.55m.

Australian Michal Burian picked up silver in the Men’s Javelin Throw (Sport Class F64) with a throw of 66.29m.

This is Sri Lanka’s second medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Earlier today, Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Priyantha Herath set a new world record in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event and picked up the gold medal. It was Sri Lanka’s first-ever gold medal in Paralympic Games history.

Kodithuwakku had placed fourth for the men’s javelin throw F64 in the World Para Athletics Championships 2019.