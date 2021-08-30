Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected the bail applications of the wife and father-in-law of MP Rishad Bathiudeen.

The bail applications of Bathiudeen’s wife Ayesha Shiabdeen and her father Mohamed Shiabdeen submitted as a motion were taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya today (August 30).

The defense counsel informed the court that the two children of the female suspect is under the custody of her mother, who is currently ailing with COVID-19.

Further, the defense counsel requested the court to release the two suspects considering that they have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet.

Speaking on behalf of investigating officials, Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris requested the court to deliver an appropriate decision on Ayesha Shiabdeen’s bail application.

However, the Deputy Solicitor General informed the court that their party objects to granting bail to Mohamed Shiabdeen.

Considering all submissions, the Chief Magistrate rejected the bail applications of both suspects.

On July 15, the 16-year-old girl, who was serving as domestic help at the Bathiudeen residence, succumbed to severe burn injuries while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. She had been under medical care for 12 days since her admission to the hospital on July 03.

Jude Kumar Ishalini, who was residing in the Dayagama area, had been 15 years of age when she was brought to the parliamentarian’s residence at Bauddhaloka Mawatha for domestic work last October.

The judicial medical officer who conducted the post-mortem on the girl’s death concluded that she had been sexually exploited.

Thereby, the former minister’s wife, father-in-law, and the middleman in question were taken into custody on July 23 based on the testimonies recorded from nearly 20 individuals, autopsy results, and the evidence gathered by the investigating officers which pointed to the fact that the deceased girl was subjected to abuse.

In addition, the 44-year-old brother-in-law of MP Bathiudeen was also taken into custody and produced before the Judicial Medical Officer for allegedly sexually abusing a young woman who worked as a domestic helper at the lawmaker’s official residence from 2015 to 2019.

Her remains were exhumed on July 30 for a second postmortem by a court-appointed specialist medical team.

On August 23, MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who is currently under remand custody over a different case, was named the fifth suspect of the case.