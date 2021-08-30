Sri Lanka Army promotes Paralympic gold medalist

Sergeant Dinesh Priyantha Herath, who made history by winning Gold at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo has been promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer 1, the Sri Lanka Army said.

He has been promoted to this rank by Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva with approval of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Secretary Ministry of Defence General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd).

Sergeant Dinesh Priyantha Herath made history by winning Sri Lanka’s first-ever Gold Medal in the Paralympic Games.

He competed in the Men’s Javelin Throw (F46) event set a new World Record with a distance of 67.79 meters, as he secured the Gold medal.

General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army was the first to extend warm wishes and congratulations to Sergeant Dinesh Priyantha Herath, the army media unit said.

Prior to his departure to Tokyo as Captain of the team, Sergeant Dinesh Priyantha Herath during his meet with the Army Chief had assured that he would definitely bring glory and admiration to the Army and the country, it said.

Sergeant Herath sustained injuries in enemy fire on 16 December 2008 when he was fighting against LTTE terrorists in Kilinochchi area. He had enlisted to the Army on 18 March 2004 as a recruit and completed basic training at Gajaba Regiment at Saliyapura.

After his injuries, he actively took part in Army-organized Para Athletic training events at the GR Regimental HQ.

In 2012, he won Gold Medal in Javelin Throw (52 m) in Army Para Athletic Meet, Gold Medal in Malaysia’s Para Athletic Meet (52.95 m) in 2012, Bronze Medal in Paralympics 2016 in Rio (58.23m), Silver Medal in Germany’s Para Athletic (Qualifying) Meet (53.09m) in 2017, Silver Medal in World Para Athletic Meet-2017 in London recording 59.90 m, Gold Medal in Asian Para Games in 2018 with a new record of 61.84 m and Silver Medal in World Para Athletics Championship in 2019 with 60.59m in the Javelin Throw event.