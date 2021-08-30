75 percent of pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 75 percent of pregnant women in Sri Lanka have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Family Health Bureau (FBH) stated.

Pregnant women who have yet been vaccinated can receive their vaccine at the nearest hospital or clinic in their area, said Dr. Chitramali de Silva, Director of FBH.

A total of 32 pregnant women have died from the COVID-19 virus in the country so far, she pointed out.

Currently, about 4,200 pregnant women have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

Among them, 900 of them are still receiving medical treatment, Dr. de Silva said.