Coronavirus: Highest daily fatality count recorded on Sunday

August 30, 2021   09:13 pm

Sri Lanka has registered 216 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sunday (August 29).

This marks the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in one day.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 8,991.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 115 males and 101 females.

Five of the victims are aged below 30 years while 41 of them are aged between 30-59 years and 170 others are aged 60 and above.

